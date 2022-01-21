Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Robert Spurr Sells 3,251 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BHC opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

