Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Robert Spurr Sells 3,251 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BHC opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.80.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.