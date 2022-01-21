Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,135,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 182,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $107.31 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44.

