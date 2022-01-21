Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.