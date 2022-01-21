Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $472,621,000 after buying an additional 407,023 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,496,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $636,234,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 95,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

