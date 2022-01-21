TD Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,747,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,108,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,298,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

