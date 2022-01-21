9,271 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20. ForgeRock Inc has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.