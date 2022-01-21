Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $21.00. 4,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $716.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

