Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

