$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.