Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $61.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

