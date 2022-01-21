Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173,768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.82.

Cloudflare stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,025 shares of company stock valued at $103,911,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.