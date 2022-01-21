Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.79 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,967 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 17.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after acquiring an additional 53,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.66 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

