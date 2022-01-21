TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

