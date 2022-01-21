Morgan Stanley Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $186.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 52.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.