Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.84.

DDOG stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,063 shares of company stock worth $343,454,767 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

