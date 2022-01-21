Citigroup Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $58.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.48.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Intel has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.