Morgan Stanley Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.59.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,976,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

