NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IAA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

