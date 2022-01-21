Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

