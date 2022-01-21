Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.79.

MMX stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

