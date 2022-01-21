Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

