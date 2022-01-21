Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.