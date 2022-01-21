Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,900 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE OI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

