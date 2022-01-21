Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 97.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

