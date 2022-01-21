Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,924 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

