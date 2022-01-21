O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $720.00 Price Target at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $675.00 to $720.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY opened at $648.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $669.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

