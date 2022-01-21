Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $169.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.