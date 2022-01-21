Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 44,440 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 44,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $355,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 150,723 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,784.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,950 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,956.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

RCOR stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. Renovacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

