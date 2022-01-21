Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 114,700 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 114,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $626,262.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00.

PASG opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

