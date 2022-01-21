Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $1,018,600.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

