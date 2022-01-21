PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $502,146.32 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.