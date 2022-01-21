TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $136.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

