Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

