Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of ATSG opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

