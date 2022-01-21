Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.21. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.75.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

