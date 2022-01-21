$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -399.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

