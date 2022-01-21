Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 324,363 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 324,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,650,000 after buying an additional 259,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

