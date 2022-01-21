BlackRock Inc. Sells 737,239 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,488,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of APA worth $503,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APA shares. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

NASDAQ APA opened at $31.25 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.