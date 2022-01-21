BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $491,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $104,139,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.