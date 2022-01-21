BlackRock Inc. Sells 477,329 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,656,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $506,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

