Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $213.46. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock valued at $341,756,829. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

