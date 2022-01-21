Short Interest in Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Declines By 25.0%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXEO opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Exeo Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

