Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Expands By 15.8%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of DMTTF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Small Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.