Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,226 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

