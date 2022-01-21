Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $162.33, but opened at $158.33. Wayfair shares last traded at $161.71, with a volume of 13,199 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.