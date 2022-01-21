Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

