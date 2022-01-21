Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 262 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 171,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.32.

WYNN opened at $87.10 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

