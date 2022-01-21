Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $209,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $80.01 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

