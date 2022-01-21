Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $209,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $80.01 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.
In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.
TTEC Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
