Barclays PLC Sells 31,455 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.49.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAF opened at $74.59 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

