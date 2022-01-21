B. Riley Trims Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price to $4.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

